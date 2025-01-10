Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees growth in 2024 non-oil exports

In 2024, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports grew by 0.3% year-on-year, reaching a total value of $3.4 billion, according to the country's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The export value of food products saw a notable increase of 11.3%, amounting to $1.03 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Key export categories included:

Sugar and sugar confectionery products: $38.5 million

Cotton fiber: $178.2 million

Vegetable oils and fats: $28.9 million

Precious metals: $215.3 million

Chemical products: $293.7 million

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages: $68.8 million

Tea: $6 million

Ferrous metals: $48.2 million

Aluminum and its products: $197.2 million

Exports of agricultural products grew by 2.8% to $789.4 million, while agro-industrial products surged by 57.3% to $316.1 million. Combined, the export value of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 14.1%, reaching $1.11 billion.

