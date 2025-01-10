Azerbaijan sees growth in 2024 non-oil exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2024, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector exports grew by 0.3% year-on-year, reaching a total value of $3.4 billion, according to the country's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The export value of food products saw a notable increase of 11.3%, amounting to $1.03 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media. Sugar and sugar confectionery products: $38.5 millionCotton fiber: $178.2 millionVegetable oils and fats: $28.9 millionPrecious metals: $215.3 millionChemical products: $293.7 millionAlcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages: $68.8 millionTea: $6 millionFerrous metals: $48.2 millionAluminum and its products: $197.2 millionExports of agricultural products grew by 2.8% to $789.4 million, while agro-industrial products surged by 57.3% to $316.1 million. Combined, the export value of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 14.1%, reaching $1.11 billion.

News.Az