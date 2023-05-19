Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in Q1 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The export of non-oil products increased by 21.2% in Azerbaijan in the first quarters of 2023, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In January-April of this year, the export of non-oil products increased by 21.2% in Azerbaijan, compared to the same period last year, reaching $1 bln. 187.2 mln,” said the minister.

“The growth of export opportunities of the non-oil sector in recent years is one of the significant indicators of economic diversification,” Minister Jabbarov added.

News.Az