Azerbaijan sees off wrestlers to Paris to compete in Olympics

Six members of the Azerbaijani wrestling team have hit the road to France to throw their hats in the ring at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The members are Greco-Roman wrestlers Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg), and Sabah Shariati (130 kg), as well as Maria Stadnik (50 kg).The send-off ceremony, held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, coaches, other wrestlers, and relatives of the Olympians.On August 5, Mammadov and Shariati will compete on the tatami. The following day, Suleymanov and Stadnik will compete for Olympic gold. Jafarov and Huseynov will compete on August 7.Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers, scheduled to compete in the final days of the Olympics, will also depart for Paris on August 6.

News.Az