Azerbaijan sees rise in COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,364 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

Some 768 virus infected people have recovered, and 14 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 60,873, with 46,475 recoveries and 794 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 13,614.

