Azerbaijan sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, 269 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Up until now, 248,307 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 233,356 of them have recovered, and 3,384 people have died. Currently, 11,567 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,517 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,790,980.tests have been conducted so far.

