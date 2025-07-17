Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan selects 3 judokas for Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2025

Azerbaijan will send three judokas to participate in the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2025, set to be held in Mongolia from July 25-27.

The Azerbaijani athletes, contending in two weight categories, include Balabay Aghayev, Turan Bayramov (both 60kg), and Elshan Asadov (66kg), News.Az reports.

The tournament will feature 248 judokas from 29 countries.


