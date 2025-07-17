Azerbaijan selects 3 judokas for Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will send three judokas to participate in the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2025, set to be held in Mongolia from July 25-27.

The Azerbaijani athletes, contending in two weight categories, include Balabay Aghayev, Turan Bayramov (both 60kg), and Elshan Asadov (66kg), News.Az reports.

The tournament will feature 248 judokas from 29 countries.

News.Az