Azerbaijan selects 3 judokas for Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2025
Azerbaijan will send three judokas to participate in the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam 2025, set to be held in Mongolia from July 25-27.
The Azerbaijani athletes, contending in two weight categories, include Balabay Aghayev, Turan Bayramov (both 60kg), and Elshan Asadov (66kg), News.Az reports.
The tournament will feature 248 judokas from 29 countries.