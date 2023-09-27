Azerbaijan to set up field hospital near Khojaly

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to provide medical care to those injured by the fire and explosion at the petrol station near Khankendi, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has dispatched 53 vehicles, the required equipment, and staff to build a field hospital near Khojaly, News.Az reports.

The Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road was used to transport the vehicle convoy.

Earlier, the personnel of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations extinguished the fire within short span of time at a petrol station near the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi.

News.Az