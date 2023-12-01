Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sends another batch of aid to Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

Azerbaijan sends another batch of aid to Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

The Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund operating under the State Committee on Work with Diaspora has today sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province hit by a devastating quake on February 6 this year, News.az reports.

The humanitarian aid includes blankets, air conditioners, heaters, and cooking stoves.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci expressed his gratitude to the brotherly country for sending yet another humanitarian aid to Türkiye.


