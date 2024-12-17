Azerbaijan sends criminal case against Karabakh separatist leaders to court

+ ↺ − 16 px

The criminal case over the illegal actions committed against Azerbaijan by the self-proclaimed “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and its illegal armed formations, which were established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan with the full support of Armenia and its armed forces, has been sent to court.

The investigation, conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, focused on a range of crimes, including aggression against Azerbaijan and its people, occupation, genocide, war crimes, terrorism, and financing of terrorism. These actions were carried out by the illegal separatist forces supported by Armenia, the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement News.Az reports.On May 2 of this year, a decision was made by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan to merge 1,389 criminal cases, which had been investigated by the Prosecutor General’s Office and various investigative bodies in connection with crimes committed between October 1987 and April 22, 2024. This unified investigation was carried out under the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office, with the involvement of the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Customs Committee, and the Military Prosecutor’s Office.Azerbaijan detained former separatist leaders - “ex-presidents” of Karabakh clan, Arayik Harutyunyan (2020-2023), Arkadi Ghukasyan (1997-2007) and Bako Sahakyan (2007-2020), David Ishkhanyan on October 3, 2023. Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian tycoon who fueled separatism financially and politically, was the first criminal junta member detained by the servicemen of Azerbaijan’s border service on September 27.During the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, Yerevan-born Vardanyan was in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan talking about his financial support to the separatist regime in the Azerbaijani territory. Later in September 2022, he moved illegally to Karabakh after renouncing his Russian citizenship.The suspects have been charged with Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (terrorism using firearms, explosives and devices by an organised group repeatedly), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 214-3.2 (organising training for the purpose of terrorism), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and possession of firearms, their complete parts, ammunition, explosives and devices by an organised group in multiple occasions) and 279.3 (creating armed units and groups not provided for by legislation and participating in their activities) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az