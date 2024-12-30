Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the directive of the President of Azerbaijan, a humanitarian aid convoy was sent from Baku on December 30 to assist the Syrian people in addressing pressing humanitarian needs.

The convoy, consisting of 10 trucks carrying nearly 200 tons of food and essential supplies, is set to travel through Georgia and Turkiye before reaching the "Cobanbey" border crossing at the Turkiye-Syria border, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The aid will be distributed in Idlib, Syria, with support from Turkiye’s Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).Representatives from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the send-off ceremony, highlighting Azerbaijan’s dedication to providing assistance to those in need.

