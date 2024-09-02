Azerbaijan, Serbia aim to launch direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Serbia are preparing to launch direct flights in the near future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

FM Bayramov made the announcement at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric in Baku, News.Az reports.The top diplomat recalled that Azerbaijan and Serbia introduced a visa-free travel regime in November 2023.“The addition of direct flights is expected to enhance these connections further. Negotiations with the relevant institutions are ongoing, and results are anticipated soon,” Bayramov added.

News.Az