Azerbaijan, Serbia conduct joint artillery drills - VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Serbian forces conducted a joint tactical exercise involving artillerymen from the two countries.

The drills were conducted in line with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

During the tactical exercise held in Serbia, artillery units carried out combat firing using self-propelled howitzers and multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the live-fire exercise with NORA B-52 self-propelled gun-howitzer, the targets were destroyed by precise artillery fire, and the tasks set were successfully carried out by the servicemen.

The drills focused on mutual exchange of experience, improving the knowledge and abilities of the command staff, as well as enhancing the personnel's field and practical skills and on planning units' activities during combat operations.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

