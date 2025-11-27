Azerbaijan, Serbia explore cooperation in military education

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation from the Belgrade University of Defence and Azerbaijani defence officials discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education, as well as foreign-language teaching, in Baku on Thursday.

The visit is taking place as part of the military cooperation plan between the defence ministries of the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The Serbian delegation visited the Azerbaijan National Defence University’s Military Management Institute, the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute and the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum, where they familiarised themselves with the conditions at these educational institutions.

During their visit to the Military Lyceum, the guests received detailed information about National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s life and political activity.

News.Az