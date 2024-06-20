Azerbaijan, Serbia strengthen military cooperation
By Sabina AlizadeThe visit of the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev to Serbia marked a new phase in strengthening military-technical cooperation between the two countries. Invited by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Serbia, Colonel-General Milan Mojsilović, Colonel-General Valiyev held a series of official meeting s aimed at enhancing bilateral relations in the military sphere.
During the meeting at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Serbia, the prospects for developing military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia were discussed. Valiyev and his Serbian counterpart had an extensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, including military tactics, experience sharing, and cooperation in peacekeeping operations. The discussions covered important topics such as the exchange of advanced military technologies and the conduct of joint exercises, which could significantly enhance the combat readiness of both states.
The next meeting took place between Colonel-General Valiyev and the Serbian Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Bratislav Gašić. Specific aspects of bilateral military cooperation were discussed, including issues of military-technical cooperation and joint educational programs for military personnel. Both parties expressed their readiness to continue active dialogue and implement specific projects in the field of defense, contributing to trust and stability in the region, which is particularly important in the current international conditions.
Moreover, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Zakir Hasanov, discussed with his Serbian counterpart, Bratislav Gašić, the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the military sphere. At Hasanov's invitation, a delegation led by the Serbian Minister of Defense arrived in Baku. The meeting included a detailed exchange of views on the current level and future prospects of cooperation in the defense and military-technical fields, issues of military education, and regional security.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also announced an invitation to the Serbian Minister to visit the country in September to participate in the international defense exhibition ADEX. Gašić, in turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan and Serbia are ready to cooperate in all areas. These exhibitions provide a unique opportunity to showcase the latest achievements in the defense industry and to sign new contracts.
Serbian political scientist Stefan Gaich noted in an interview with news.az that these meetings are a continuation of the multifaceted cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan – political, economic, and energy. He stressed that cooperation in the military sphere can significantly strengthen the positions of both countries on the international stage. "We may witness the signing of agreements on cooperation in areas such as the defense industry and experience exchange, cadet training. However, we should officially wait for the publication of details," said Gaich. The expert also noted that such visits not only enhance defense capabilities but also create new opportunities for economic cooperation and technology exchange.
These steps toward strengthening military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia demonstrate both countries' commitment to developing strategic partnerships. In a complex geopolitical environment, such cooperation can play a crucial role in ensuring regional stability and security. Continuing active dialogue and implementing joint projects lay the foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships, which will benefit both the military and civilian sectors of both countries.
For both countries, such a partnership is not just a step toward strengthening defense capabilities but also an important part of their foreign policy aimed at ensuring stability and security in the Balkans and the Caucasus region. In the context of global instability caused by various international conflicts and tensions, strengthening military ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia demonstrates their mutual desire for peace and cooperation.
It is also important to note that military cooperation between the two countries includes not only joint exercises and technology exchange but also educational programs for military personnel, allowing for higher training levels and the sharing of best practices. This, in turn, promotes the development of professionalism in the armed forces of both countries and strengthens their defense potential.
In the long term, such cooperation could lead to the creation of joint defense enterprises and the development of new types of weapons, strengthening the defense industries of both countries and creating new jobs. Economic cooperation in the defense sphere can also contribute to the development of other sectors of the economy, including science and technology.
Thus, these meetings are an important step towards strengthening military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, which will ultimately benefit not only these countries but also regional and global security.