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Reductions in British foreign aid are threatening to trigger a catastrophic resurgence of malaria across Africa, potentially leading to an additional million deaths by 2030.

According to a report by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance and Malaria No More UK, the decision to cut the UK's international aid budget from 0.5% to 0.3% of national income has created a massive funding gap for life-saving programs, News.Az reports, citing Independent.

This shortfall directly impacts the Global Fund, which provides the majority of international resources for fighting the disease, and endangers three-quarters of a million children under the age of five. Beyond the immediate human toll, the withdrawal of support is stalling vital scientific research at leading British universities and causing severe economic damage to African nations.

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Experts warn that even minor cuts can cause malaria cases to spiral out of control, wiping out decades of hard-won progress and shifting the financial burden of healthcare onto the world's poorest families. While the government maintains its status as a major donor, the scale of these cuts has prompted high-level resignations and urgent calls to prioritize global health security before the crisis becomes irreversible.

News.Az