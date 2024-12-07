Azerbaijan set to commission Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant in 2027

Azerbaijan plans to commission 240 MW wind power plant, built by the "Masdar" company in the Absheron-Garadagh district, in 2027.

The announcement was made by Javid Abdullayev, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, News.Az reports, citing local media. He noted that measurements have already started, with necessary fieldwork being implemented.“Work on geotechnical studies and other related areas is progressing seriously,” Abdullayev added.

