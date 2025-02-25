Azerbaijan set to receive first batch of JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan soon

Azerbaijan is preparing to receive its first batch of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan, with the possibility of future joint production.

The announcement was made by Pakistan's Information Minister Atta Tarar, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The minister also confirmed that discussions regarding Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan are in the final stages, with agreements expected to be signed during President Aliyev’s visit to Islamabad in April.

On February 24, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku alongside President Ilham Aliyev, where he emphasized the growing defense partnership between the two nations. He described the North-South Corridor as a “game changer” for regional connectivity.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan and Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, particularly in military production, highlighting the JF-17 fighter jet as a symbol of advanced collaboration between the two countries. He also announced that a $2 billion investment agreement would be finalized within a month, further reinforcing economic ties and encouraging business communities from both sides to seize new investment opportunities.

