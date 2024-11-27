Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sets municipal election date for January 29

Photo: Social media

Azerbaijan is set to hold the next municipal elections on January 29, 2025.

The announcement was made at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

According to the Electoral Code, the Central Election Commission is responsible for setting the date for municipal elections, and the official decision must be published no later than 60 days prior to the voting day. These elections are held every five years, with the last municipal elections occurring in 2019.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

