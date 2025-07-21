Azerbaijan sets up commission to ensure security of critical information infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has established a commission to ensure the security of critical information infrastructure, read a joint statement by the country’s State Security Service and Special Communication and Information Security State Service.

According to the statement, comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure the security of critical information infrastructure in order to implement the tasks arising from the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

In accordance with the requirements of relevant regulatory legal acts a joint commission consisting of relevant employees of the State Security Service (SSS) and the Special Communication and Information Security State Service (SCISSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established to systematically, timely and continuously organize the verification of compliance with general and special rules on the security of critical information infrastructure by state bodies.

Taking into account the threats to state and public security that the deficiencies identified by the Commission may pose, an assessment of the measures to be taken by critical information infrastructure entities to eliminate them will be conducted.

The commission will also prepare periodic reports and information on the results of the work done and, whether circumstances that may lead to a violation of the security of critical information infrastructure facilities are identified, the issue of taking urgent measures will be raised.

According to Decree No.1315 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 17th 2021, the functions of the authorized body in ensuring the security of critical information infrastructure, including combating cyber threats, are performed by the SSS and in relation to state bodies, public legal entities established on behalf of the state and legal entities owned by the state, the SSS performs these functions jointly with SCISSS.

News.Az