Azerbaijan sets up investigative team to probe into helicopter crash

An investigative team made up of professional employees of the Prosecutor-General's Office, the Military Prosecutor's Office, and the State Border Service, has been set up to investigate the crash of the military helicopter of the State Border Service in Khizi district.

The investigative group questioned Emil Jafarov and Ramin Adilov, who have survived the crash, and appropriate expert examinations were appointed into the case, including the necessary inquiries, the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

At present, intensive investigative and operational measures are being carried out into the case.

