Azerbaijan sets up working group for research in Azykh Cave

A working group has been established to conduct research in Azerbaijan’s Azykh Cave, Director General of the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Abbas Seyidov told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to him, the composition of the expedition has been already determined, and negotiations have been held with international experts.

Seyidov noted that research will be also carried out in the Taghlar Cave.

Both of the caves are located in the Khojavand district.

The Azykh Cave was discovered by the "Palaeolithic Archaeological Expedition" of ANAS under the leadership of Mammadali Huseynov in 1960 and is considered to be the site of one of the most ancient locations of proto-human presence in Eurasia.

