Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, 345 patients have recovered, and eight patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Up until now, 349,316 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 334,258 of them have recovered, and 5,051 people have died. Currently, 10,007 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,819 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,094,565 tests have been conducted so far.

