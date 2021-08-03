Azerbaijan shares latest data on number of vaccinated citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 77,785 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug. 3, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 47,560 citizens, and the second one to 30,225 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 5,119,407 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,971,686 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,147,721 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

News.Az

