Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

The Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian army.

On August 15 at 16:20, the units of the Armenian armed forces, using an UAV, attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      