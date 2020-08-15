Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani armed forces have destroyed another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian army.

On August 15 at 16:20, the units of the Armenian armed forces, using an UAV, attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

News.Az