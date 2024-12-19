Azerbaijan slams US baselss claims as ‘clear example of double standards’

Baku on Thursday critcized the United States for unfounded claims against Azerbaijan, describing them as a ‘clear example of double standards.’

“The true "insidiousness" is when US "famous, honest, and unbiased" institutions present lies as truth and use human rights as an excuse purely for geopolitical purposes,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, said on X, News.Az reports.Hajizada stressed that the baseless claims against Azerbaijan by the US, which portrays itself as a defender of human rights at the international level while disregarding many human rights, are a clear example of double standards.“Criticism can only be effective as pressure when the critic's intention is pure and their morals are superior. Learning from past mistakes is essential for successful future steps,” the spokesman added.

News.Az