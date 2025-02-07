Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold first-ever consular consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku recently hosted the inaugural consular consultations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, marking a significant step in bilateral relations.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry, while Martin Barton, Director of the Consular Department of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, headed the Slovak team, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's ministry.

The consultations were attended by officials from both countries' foreign ministries, as well as representatives from Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service and Slovakia’s Embassy in Baku.

Key topics discussed included the current state and future prospects of consular relations, with a focus on enhancing the bilateral legal framework and expanding cooperation in consular assistance to protect the rights and interests of citizens from both nations.

Additionally, the meeting addressed visa policies, migration, labor, and social protection issues, with both sides agreeing to take steps to further develop cooperation in these areas.

News.Az