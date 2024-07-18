Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore opportunities to enhance energy co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Slovenian Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed issues in the agenda of bilateral and multilateral energy cooperation between the two countries, including natural gas and renewable energy sources, as the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOCAR and Geoplin in the field of gas supply within the expanding cooperation and contributing to Slovenia's energy security was emphasized.The Slovenian minister gave detailed information about his country's energy system and energy transition plans. Minister Shahbazov spoke about renewable energy export plans, industrial-scale green energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan with international partners at the expense of private investment.During the meeting, the possibilities of expanding existing relations in various areas of energy were also considered.

News.Az