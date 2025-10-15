Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss enhancing military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top Azerbaijani and South Korean defense officials met in Baku on Wednesday to explore avenues for strengthening military cooperation between their nations, News.Az reports.

The meeting was attended by Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff, and Major General Choi Chun-song, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Department at South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense. The discussions also covered a range of other issues of mutual interest, as reported by the Defense Ministry.

Colonel General Valiyev extended a warm welcome to the South Korean delegation, expressing satisfaction with their visit and appreciation for the progress made in military cooperation between the two countries.

Major General Choi expressed gratitude for the hospitality and underscored the significance of reciprocal visits in further strengthening bilateral relations.

News.Az