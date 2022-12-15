Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with a delegation led by Lee Hunseung, a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, the minister emphasized that he highly appreciates the achievements gained as part of military cooperation with Korea.

Minister Hasanov informed the Korean delegation that 1 serviceman became Shehid, and 7 people, 4 of whom were civilians, received injuries as a result of the explosion of a mine laid by Armenian military formations without any military necessity in the Chirag village of the Kalbajar region to cause human casualties.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, regional security issues, as well as other aspects of mutual interest.

