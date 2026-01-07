Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss youth and sports cooperation

Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu in Baku on Wednesday to discuss the development of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of youth and sports, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, with both sides emphasizing the importance of further strengthening relations in these areas.


