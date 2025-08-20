Azerbaijan, Spain discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno.

The Spanish minister extended his congratulations on the breakthroughs in the Baku-Yerevan normalization process achieved at the Summit held during the Azerbaijani President’s visit to the United States, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the discussions focused on the current state and prospects of the Azerbaijan-Spain and Azerbaijan-EU relations. The officials underscored the importance of collaboration across economic, trade, energy, tourism, humanitarian, and educational domains. The FMs fondly recalled the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister to Azerbaijan within the COP29.

The meeting explored preparations for the upcoming round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in Baku, serving as a follow up to the consultations held in 2024.

The sides also addressed regional matters of mutual concern.

News.Az