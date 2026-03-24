Iran says it targeted aircraft near Ben Gurion Airport - VIDEO

Iran says it targeted aircraft near Ben Gurion Airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s army announced it carried out drone attacks targeting infrastructure near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and in the Haifa region.

According to reports, the strikes focused on refuelling aircraft at the airport, beginning early in the morning, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Iran also claimed to target military and aerospace industrial sites near Ben Gurion Airport and in Haifa.

Details on casualties or damage have not been independently confirmed, and the situation remains developing.

News.Az