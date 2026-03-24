Hezbollah steps up attacks as south Lebanon fighting intensifies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hezbollah says it has carried out artillery and drone attacks on Israeli forces as clashes continue along the southern Lebanon border.

The group reported targeting Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in the towns of Rabaa Thalathin and Al-Adisa. It also claimed a drone strike on the Israeli town of Misgav Am, across the border, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israel has signaled it is preparing for a prolonged conflict in southern Lebanon, with officials indicating that a broader escalation could follow after its ongoing war with the United States against Iran concludes.

The situation remains tense as cross-border attacks continue to raise fears of a wider regional conflict.

News.Az