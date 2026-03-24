Israel says Quds Force operative killed in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s military said it killed a Quds Force operative in a strike in Hazmieh, near Beirut.

In a joint statement, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet said naval forces carried out the operation on Monday, targeting Mohammad Ali Kourani, whom they accused of planning attacks under the direction of Iranian-linked groups, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Quds Force is a key branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for overseas operations.

There has been no immediate response from Iranian or Lebanese officials regarding the claim.

News.Az