Azerbaijan starts building region’s largest battery energy storage systems

Azerbaijan has launched the construction of the region’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS), Azerenerji OJSCannounced.

According to the company, the initiative marks a new phase in Azerbaijan's energy sector, aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energy sources, News.Az reports.

AzerEnerji plans to establish BESSs with a total capacity of 250 megawatts and a storage capacity of 500 megawatt-hours at two key sites: the 500-kilovolt Absheron substation near the capital and the 220-kilovolt Agdash substation in central Azerbaijan.

Construction work is currently underway, alongside the manufacturing and delivery of system components. Once completed, these large-scale systems will represent a regional first, not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire CIS.

Photo: Azerenerji OJSC

News.Az