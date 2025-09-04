Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan starts building region’s largest battery energy storage systems

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan starts building region’s largest battery energy storage systems
Photo: Azerenerji OJSC

Azerbaijan has launched the construction of the region’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS), Azerenerji OJSCannounced.

According to the company, the initiative marks a new phase in Azerbaijan's energy sector, aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energy sources, News.Az reports. 

AzerEnerji plans to establish BESSs with a total capacity of 250 megawatts and a storage capacity of 500 megawatt-hours at two key sites: the 500-kilovolt Absheron substation near the capital and the 220-kilovolt Agdash substation in central Azerbaijan.

Construction work is currently underway, alongside the manufacturing and delivery of system components. Once completed, these large-scale systems will represent a regional first, not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire CIS.

News about - Azerbaijan starts building region’s largest battery energy storage systems Photo: Azerenerji OJSC


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      