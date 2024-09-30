Azerbaijan starts construction of new closed-type substation in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Azerenerji OJSC has launched the construction of a new closed-type substation in the city of Khankendi.

The company said it has also commenced the construction of two 110 kV high-voltage transmission lines, "Khankendi-1" and "Khankendi-2," News.Az reports.The new substation will incorporate advanced technologies, including the modern SERJİ fire protection system and enhanced cybersecurity measures, to ensure safe and efficient operations.In addition to the substation, a warehouse, boiler house, and a repair facility for machinery and equipment are being built within the complex. These developments are aimed at bolstering the region’s energy infrastructure.The construction work at the Khankendi substation is expected to be completed in the coming months, further contributing to the stability and resilience of the local power grid.

News.Az