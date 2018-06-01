Azerbaijan starts electricity export to Iran from today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started to export electricity to Iran from today, Azerenergy’s spokesman Yahya Babanli told APA-Economics.

According to him, at about 11:00 a.m. today, Azerenergy started to export electricity of 80 megawatt to Iran’s Mugan and Astara regions.

Babanli also announced the date of next trilateral meeting on integration of energy systems of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran. He said that Working Groups of the three countries are planned to meet by the end of June.

As for negotiations on energy sale to Bulgaria, Babanli said that Azerenergy intends to continue negotiations.

News.Az

