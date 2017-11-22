Azerbaijan starts purchase of cruise missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish company Roketsan will soon sign new agreements with Azerbaijan on the delivery of modern missile systems, Oxu.Az reports citing haqqin.az.

Deliveries of the newest weapons of Roketsan production to Azerbaijan will be continued next year, the company representative said, without mentioning, however, the amount of the contract.

Meanwhile, as it became known, Azerbaijan became interested in small and medium-range cruise missiles SOM-A, which are equipped with an integrated navigation system with GPS, as well as a navigation system for TRN (Terrain Reference Navigation).

In addition, Kasirga rocket launchers (MLRS) are being purchased. They are designed to strike at targets deep in the enemy's defense, including military bases, concentration sites, rocket launcher launchers, airports and transport hubs, administrative and industrial centers .

A battery volley of 6-9 launchers provides the detonation of 24-36 powerful fragmentation warheads, which ensures the guaranteed destruction of manpower in a circle with a radius of a kilometer.

News.Az

