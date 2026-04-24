Iran dismisses nuclear bomb claims as “fabrication”, signals readiness for all scenarios

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has dismissed claims that Iran seeks a nuclear bomb, saying the narrative has been used for more than two decades to frighten the international community and exert political pressure.

Speaking in an interview aired on Thursday, Baghaei said concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme have no factual basis, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“For more than two decades, the world has been terrorised by the narrative of Iran’s nuclear bomb; while this issue has been more of a political fabrication for pressure than a reality,” he said.

“Nevertheless, Iran once entered negotiations and reached an agreement precisely to address these very claims,” he added.

Baghaei said that despite what he described as US-Israeli “aggression” in June, Iran still opted to engage in a negotiation process.

“Despite the events of June, when the US and Israel waged an unprovoked terrorist war on Iran, the decision was made to enter the negotiation process, and in the final round, an agreement was reached on some key parameters for an initial understanding,” he said, adding that from the other side’s perspective these parameters were intended to address their concerns, while Iran viewed them as a way to safeguard its nuclear rights.

“Based on that, at the proposal of the other side, it was agreed to hold a meeting in Vienna with the presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss the technical dimensions of the issue,” Baghaei said. “That was the last joint agreement between the two sides.”

He stressed that while Tehran remains open to negotiations, it must also maintain full readiness for any scenario.

News.Az