Senior commanders say Tehran secure, borders stronger than before

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has described the country’s security posture as strong, saying the armed forces are prepared to confront any potential threats and deliver significant blows to adversaries if further provocations occur.

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh said on Thursday that the successes achieved during the 12-day war in June and the recent US-Israeli aggression showed the importance of the presence of security and law enforcement forces, particularly the Basij, in maintaining order in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

He said that despite attempts by what he described as terrorist groups, including the foreign-based opposition group Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) and other counter-revolutionary elements, to create unrest, their efforts had failed.

“We took complete control of the city of Tehran… they did their best to create insecurity, but they did not succeed,” he said, stressing the resilience of the capital’s defence systems.

Hassanzadeh, commander of the Mohammad Rasulollah Corps in Greater Tehran, said frustration in the United States and Israel over the security situation had led to attacks on security checkpoints, resulting in casualties among Iranian forces.

During the recent war, security checkpoints operated by volunteer Basij forces and civilians were targeted across Tehran and other cities, he said, adding that the campaign was intended to weaken internal security structures and fuel chaos and internal strife.

However, he said such actions failed to undermine the overall security framework of the city. On the contrary, he added, Tehran became more secure due to the increased presence of Basij forces.

Tehran is currently in a state of “complete security”, he said, attributing the stability to what he described as the sacrifices of Iranian martyrs and the continuous efforts of Basij members.

General Hassanzadeh also said Iran is ready to deliver “crushing blows” in response to what he called any miscalculations or aggression by external enemies.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Interior Minister Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian said the country’s borders are now in better condition than before what he described as the US-Israeli aggression, particularly in terms of exports and imports.

He attributed this to the continued presence of border guards, saying they protect the frontiers with vigilance and ensure safety and security in border areas.

Pourjamshidian also highlighted the role of military forces, including the Army and the IRGC Ground Force, in maintaining security in key border regions, particularly in the west and southeast.

He said the Interior Ministry’s special border task force had introduced effective measures to improve the movement of goods across border terminals and facilitate trade exchanges.

“The situation of goods movement and export and import of goods is very good,” he said.

According to Pourjamshidian, challenges at water borders have also been largely resolved through proactive measures.

With Iran’s extensive land borders, the government has adapted to these challenges and turned potential obstacles into opportunities, he said.

“There is no cause for concern for our people,” he added.

News.Az