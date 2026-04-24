China urges better Thailand-Cambodia relations

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China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed hope for improved relations between Thailand and Cambodia following recent border tensions, according to the Thai government.

The remarks came during high-level talks in Bangkok with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior officials, where regional stability and bilateral cooperation were key topics, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Relations between Thailand and Cambodia have been strained following two rounds of armed clashes last year, raising concerns about security and diplomatic stability in the region.

The Thai government said in a statement that both Thailand and China also placed strong emphasis on combating cyber scams, which have become a growing regional security concern across Southeast Asia.

During the visit, Wang Yi reiterated China’s support for peaceful dialogue and closer cooperation among regional partners to ensure long-term stability.

Officials also discussed broader economic and security cooperation, reflecting Beijing’s continued diplomatic engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

The meeting underscores China’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its influence in the region while encouraging stability in neighbouring countries with historic tensions.

News.Az