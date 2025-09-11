Azerbaijan starts resettling former IDPs in three more liberated villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched the first phase of the relocation process to Shushakand village of Khojaly district, as well as Girmizi Bazar settlement and Sos village of Khojavand district.

Under the “Great Return State Program”, 15 families comprising 59 individuals were resettled in Shushakand village of Khojaly district, while 10 families totaling 39 people were relocated to Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 10 families reaching 45 people to Sos village of Khojavand distric, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Village residents expressed their gratitude to President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care and also to the heroic Azerbaijani army for liberating the country’s territories from occupation.

Over 50,000 people now live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, including former internally displaced persons who have returned, as well as employees working on restoration and construction projects. The population also consists of workers from local state institutions and specialists employed in revived sectors such as healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy.

News.Az