Azerbaijan starts works to update part of Google map and other maps related to Karabakh

"4MAPS Bilgi Teknolojileri" LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZIA) of the Ministry of Economy, has started work on updating Google and other maps, as well as preparing a 3D map, related to our territories freed from occupation, News.az reports citing EZIA.

"LIDAR" device is used in map updating and 3D map preparation. In the near future, it is expected that the names of cities, villages, streets and other objects located in Karabakh will be displayed in the Azerbaijani language on online maps.

Note that "4MAPS Bilgi Teknolojileri" LLC is registered as a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and will implement the project "Organization of research and development, cartography and navigation services" on the 1.5-hectare territory of the Industrial Park.

