Azerbaijan State Employment Agency aims to ensure use of innovative methods of interaction – chairman

The State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan keeps working on digitalization in the field of labor relations, the chairman of the Agency’s Board, Mustafa Abbasbeyli, said on Tuesday.

Abbasbeyli made the remarks at the Baku International CEO Summit held under the motto “Building a Better Future”, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that the State Employment Agency aims to create new tools for labor relations and ensure the use of innovative methods of interaction.

The agency chairman said only a few companies in Azerbaijan are currently using digital solutions.

“However, there is a need for all companies to use digital solutions. It is difficult for companies to acquire digital solutions at their own expense,” he added.

The Baku International CEO Summit, organized by Azerbaijan HR Institute, brought together chief executive officers of local and international companies, officials from state institutions, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.

The event featured discussions and an exchange of views on the worldwide innovations in the field of management, modern innovations, and technology development, as well as advanced practices.

News.Az is an official media partner of the Baku International CEO Summit.

