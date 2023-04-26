Azerbaijan State Network detects nearly 150 million malicious links in Q1 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 148.13 million malicious links in the first quarter of 2023 were detected on the AzStateNet (Azerbaijan State Network), Azer Akhadov, a representative of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan, said during an event themed "Cybercrime in Azerbaijan and cyber security barometers", News.Az reportsw.

Akhadov said that 15 phishing websites were blocked in the first quarter of this year.

According to him, around 906,600 malicious links were blocked by means of a centralized antivirus system, and among them 29,700 links contained infected documents.

Moreover, about 8 million emails were processed through a centralized mail system created for government agencies, of which over 6.9 million were delivered to recipients, and the rest were blocked due to malicious links.

News.Az