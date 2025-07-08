Azerbaijan State Security Service keeps taking comprehensive measures to combat cyber threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service continue to take comprehensive measures to combat cyber threats.

Operational and technical measures have been taken regarding illegal actions that include unauthorized remote access to the control devices (DVR) of video surveillance cameras installed in various offices and apartments located in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan via the global internet network, capturing video materials reflecting the secret of the personal and family life of residents living in these apartments and posting them on foreign internet information resources, News.Az reports, citing the SSS.

The investigations also revealed that user accounts with the ability to monitor video surveillance cameras at various addresses in Azerbaijan in real time were put up for sale.

In connection with the fact, the SSS, together with relevant state agencies, ensured the elimination of the harmful consequences of cyber interference.

With the urgent measures taken, the addresses of the surveillance cameras that were subjected to cyber interference were identified and a general security gap was discovered during the technical inspection of these devices and it was estsablished that this gap was the main factor of cyber interference.

At the same time, the relevant foreign manufacturing company was requested to eliminate the mentioned security gap and the video footage of the cameras that were subjected to cyber interference was also removed from foreign Internet information resources.

Citizens are advised to strictly comply with the relevant rules regarding information and communication devices and to be careful when using equipment of unknown origin and technical specifications.

News.Az