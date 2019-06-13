Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency talks cruises to be organized on Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cruises through the Caspian Sea are planned to be organized from 2020, spokesman for the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade told reporters in Baku during a media tour to the Yanardag Reserve, Trend reports on June 13.

“The project of organizing cruises through the Caspian Sea is being implemented at Russia’s initiative and is supported by Azerbaijan and other Caspian countries,” he said.

“Presently, the Azerbaijani side is holding the negotiations with Astrakhan and the corresponding maritime structures. Cruise prices will be set by the Russian side. Of course, in case of high prices, the Azerbaijani side will put forward its proposal to make the prices more affordable.”

News.Az

