Azerbaijan stiffening penalties against violation of rules restricting tobacco use

A draft of amendments and additions to Articles 212.2, 522 and several other articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses have been worked out, APA reports.

New fines ranging from AZN 250 to AZN 1,000 have been proposed in respect of tobacco use and areas where its use is prohibited.



Based on the draft law on “Restriction of use of tobacco products”, a number of amendments and additions to the Code of Administrative Offences were approved during a joint meeting of committees on June 5 and submitted for a plenary meeting. The current amendments are supplementary to the fines proposed at the joint meetings of last session. All the amendments concerning tobacco products made to the Code are expected to be discussed by the end of the session.

