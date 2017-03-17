Azerbaijan stops truck manufacture

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-February of 2017, Azerbaijan manufactured machinery and equipment, transport facilities, cars and trailers worth AZN 19.4 million.

State Statistical Committee told APA-Economics that machinery and equipment manufacturing dropped 66.2%, other transport facilities rose 25.6%.



As of March 1, 2017 finished products made up 121. Azerbaijan did not produce trucks during the two months.



Moreover, Azerbaijan manufactured 370 special utility machines, up 37 times from previous year. Finished products stood at 204. Azerbaijan did not product tractors during the same period.

