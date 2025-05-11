Azerbaijan strengthens the rule of law: From concept to practical model

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

Today, the Republic of Azerbaijan confidently continues its path toward building an effective rule-of-law state. This process has become one of the country’s top political priorities, encompassing a broad range of areas—from the protection of human rights and freedoms to enhancing accountability and transparency in government institutions.

At the heart of Azerbaijan’s rule-of-law model lies the principle of the supremacy of the Constitution and strict adherence to legal norms. This is not just about having modern legislation on paper, but about ensuring its full implementation in daily life, thereby securing justice, equality before the law, and the protection of every citizen’s rights.

Particular attention is given to the development of civil society institutions, which have increasingly become active participants in both law-making and the monitoring of government decision-making and implementation. A notable example of this is the work of public councils established under government agencies. These councils, composed of representatives of NGOs, academia, business circles, and the general public, provide a platform for dialogue between the authorities and society.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the government’s reform agenda is focused on improving administrative efficiency, fighting corruption, and ensuring openness and transparency across public institutions. A key milestone in this regard was the approval of the 2022–2026 National Action Plan for Strengthening the Fight Against Corruption, which outlines concrete steps to enhance public oversight, integrate modern anti-corruption tools, and improve accountability mechanisms for public officials.

The activities of public councils are not limited to formal advisory roles. These bodies are actively involved in drafting strategic decisions, monitoring the implementation of state programs, and overseeing the reporting processes of government agencies. This engagement strengthens the system of public accountability and boosts citizens’ trust in public institutions.

In addition, independent media outlets and human rights organizations play a crucial role in promoting transparency and government accountability. Free access to information, investigative journalism, and independent assessments create a healthy environment for open dialogue between the government and the public. Increasingly, public authorities are recognizing the importance of such dialogue and are beginning to take public opinion and expert recommendations into consideration in their operations.

Raising the legal awareness of citizens is another key pillar of Azerbaijan’s efforts to build the rule of law. Thanks to the work of non-governmental organizations, supported by the Agency for State Support to NGOs and the Media Development Agency, numerous awareness campaigns, training sessions, and legal seminars have been conducted. Legal consultation centers have been established throughout the regions, providing citizens with free legal advice and information about their rights and responsibilities.

One of the most notable achievements has been the expansion of public participation in the legislative process. Draft laws are now regularly subjected to public consultations, and dedicated online platforms have been created to gather feedback and suggestions. These mechanisms ensure that legislation better reflects the real needs and expectations of society.

Innovative government initiatives such as ASAN Service, the DOST Agency, and the development of e-Government portals provide citizens with quick, transparent access to public services. These platforms reduce bureaucratic barriers and simplify procedures for obtaining certificates, licenses, social benefits, and other services. Volunteer movements and youth initiatives further enhance civic engagement, making them an integral part of Azerbaijan’s rule-of-law model.

Baku “ASAN service” center No.4

Azerbaijan’s judiciary continues to undergo significant modernization. The introduction of electronic court systems and the publication of court decisions online have increased public trust in the judicial system. Key institutions such as the Constitutional Court, the Office of the Ombudsman, and various human rights organizations play essential roles in safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring constitutional compliance.

The system of free legal aid and the operation of legal clinics provide accessible mechanisms for protecting the rights of vulnerable populations, including residents of rural areas, socially disadvantaged groups, and low-income citizens.

Taken together, Azerbaijan’s rule-of-law model represents a comprehensive and sustainable framework that includes legislative reforms, active civic participation, a modernized judicial system, and the digitization of public services. These efforts are aimed at creating a just, open, and responsible society where the rights of every citizen are reliably protected by law.

Azerbaijan’s experience demonstrates that building the rule of law is not a one-time achievement, but an ongoing process that requires continuous improvement and commitment. Today, this model is already delivering tangible results, strengthening public trust in state institutions, and elevating Azerbaijan’s international reputation as a modern, open, and progressive nation.

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az